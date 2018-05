Climate Visuals For The Climate Change Denier In Your Life

1 / 6

Our carbon footprint says it all.

This graph shows the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, as measured at Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii, from 1958 to today. In September, scientists at Mauna Loa announced that C02 levels had <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/carbon-dioxide-400ppm-permanent_us_57eb7636e4b082aad9b7e9ab">likely surpassed the threshold of 400 parts per million permanently</a>.

Scripps Institution of Oceanography