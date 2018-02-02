Bradley Cooper Pumps Up Fellow Eagles Fans In Super Bowl Video

Actor Bradley Cooper is a Philly-born Philadelphia Eagles fan who also played one in the movie “Silver Linings Playbook.”

When the right moments arise, Cooper likes to lend his voice to videos intended to rally the team faithful.

The Eagles’ Super Bowl date with the New England Patriots, of course, qualifies as one of those moments ― and Cooper came through with narration for a clip posted Thursday by the team.

Even if you’re not an Eagles fan, this video still might rev you up for the big game.