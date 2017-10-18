Brand new Handbag Line Hits the Market Fast and Hot!

Written by Stacie Mindich-Jordan

See Why This New Handbag Collection is Trending All over Social Media!

Equipt4u BAGS HIT THE MARKET FAST AND HOT!

What does Janet Jackson, Andy Cohen, Vanessa Hudgens and Molly Sims all have in common?

The “Everything Bag”…this season’s must have bag!

Equipt4u Handbags entered the fashion market just six months ago and it’s “Everything” Bags have been selling out all over the country. Celebrities, such as Rebecca Gayheart, Eden Sassoon, Chrissy Metz and Janet Jackson just can’t get enough of equipt4u and its bags that have been trending all over social media.

The “Everything Bag” named as a result of its versatility, is designed to carry consumers from day to night. The bags are ‘equipt” with detachable straps in different shapes and sizes giving the freedom to wear a bag that fits anyone’s current lifestyle or mood. Hit the spin studio in the morning with a striped wristlet and later in the evening, switch to the snake wristlet for dinner. These bags are made of soft, fun and colorful fabrics that are versatile and fit into any wardrobe.

Equipt4u’s exclusive detachable and interchangeable Wristlet Straps are currently available in nine of the hottest designs. Inspired by European designers, men and women can now experience the look of luxury at affordable prices.

These sold out bags, have an MSRP of $68 and are back in stock at over 100 retailers across the US and are expected to be on every “Must Have List” for Holiday Season. If a crossbody bag is what a consumer has on his/her wishlist, then they can get our nylon crossbody with detachable and fun designed and mix and match Guitar Straps. These trending bags have an MSRP of $82.

Equipt4u is a contemporary handbag brand with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and The Hamptons.

