Creating Meaningful Connections with Consumers

By Chris Coulter, co-CEO, GlobeScan and Raphael Bemporad, Founding Partner, BBMG

The world is becoming increasingly disconnected and polarized, as volatile circumstances affect regions around the world and a lack of trust in institutions is rife. With trust in global companies receiving one of the lowest global public approval ratings of any institution (net trust of -2%), making meaningful connections between brands and consumers in order to solve global problems is challenging.

For the first time since 2009, more consumers worldwide say they have punished companies for their behavior (28%) rather than rewarded them (26%), and the number of those who are punishing brands is up by 9 percent since 2013. Consumers in industrialized markets are especially prone to low trust.

In our latest report “Brand Purpose in Divided Times,” GlobeScan and BBMG have built on six years of insights to uncover how brands can effectively connect with consumers in an increasingly volatile and cynical environment, addressing common prevailing global needs and desires. The following insights emerged from our research asking people to define what the good life means to them, and these insights are useful for successfully aligning brands with consumer needs and aspirations.

We asked people across 16 countries to tell us in their own words “What are the most important aspects of living a good life?” The results were wide-ranging from the woman in Peru who defines the good life as “being a good example to your children and caring for the environment to live calmly and happily,” to the Nigerian man who said that “having unquestionable character and cooperating with the people around you” was fundamental to the good life. Or from the Mexican woman who thought the good life was based on “the right to health, education, housing and work,” or the British man who framed the good life as having “A sense a purpose, being socially responsible in supporting yourself, your family and community – and having a dog.”

There is a major role for companies to play in creating a better world. Large companies are seen to have a significant impact on people “living a good life” by over six in ten consumers globally. With an appetite for large companies to contribute to personal wellness, the need for a human-focused approach that seeks to address consumers’ needs and aspirations is essential to building a trusted brand and engaging consumers.

With attitudes and beliefs being shaped by different experiences such as war, disease, immigration, political instability and financial crises, it is easy to believe that we are more different than alike. While aspirations are consistent across markets, the underlying causes that must be resolved in order to improve wellbeing are not; companies must take a stand on key issues in order to develop a targeted approach to fulfilling consumer needs and aspirations.

Purpose is the equinox of business prosperity and the fulfilment of consumer needs and aspirations. It is no longer sufficient to make marketing claims in order to be seen as socially responsible. It has to be rooted in the company's reason for being, operations, products and services. The greatest opportunity for companies to fulfil their role in the social contract is through quality products and services, and this has been a top reason for why companies are seen as socially responsible for the past ten years. A successful brand embodies products and services that address the needs and aspirations of consumers, whether improving health, connecting loved ones or creating time to concentrate on things that really matter.

In a time of urgent and interconnected social and cultural challenges, consumers are looking to brands for leadership and action. Now is the moment for companies to help solve these challenges by designing with humanity at the center. Brands that do so will remain resilient, earn the loyalty of consumers and lead the way to a new future where businesses, individuals and society thrive together.