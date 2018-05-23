Brandi Chastain Totally Agrees Her Hall Of Fame Plaque Looks Nothing Like Her

U.S. soccer legend Brandi Chastain admits there’s something “odd” about a new plaque meant to honor her.

Namely, it looks nothing like the two-time World Cup winner.

But Chastain is being a good sport about the bronze not-so-likeness that the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame dedicated to her on Monday, which some Twitter wags suggested bears more of a resemblance to actors Mickey Rooney or Gary Busey:

I don't know about Brandi Chastain, but they nailed Mickey Rooney. pic.twitter.com/wfSb7irMbx — Jason Davis, The ⚽📻 Maker (@davisjsn) May 22, 2018

Only logical explanation is that someone changed "Brandi Chastain" in the work order to "Busey, Gary." https://t.co/yJx3Hmfb5Q — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 22, 2018

“It’s not the most flattering,” Chastain said, somewhat diplomatically, at the presentation, adding it was “nice.”

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Chastain revealed “something struck me as odd” when she took a close look at the plaque. But it was “not a big deal” and she “didn’t want to make a scene,” she said.

It had been “a good laugh” and provided a “great day of laughter,” Chastain added to host Jimmy Kimmel, who’d likened the portrait to one of a powerlifter ― which she laughingly agreed with.

Check out the interview here:

Following the online mockery, Kevin O’Brien, president of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, revealed that the plaque would be replaced. “We’re going to redo it,” he told The Mercury News. “We weren’t happy with the rendering. It was not a great job.”

It’s not the first rendering of a star athlete to go down in internet history, joining the botched sculpture of fellow soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo:

The Brandi Chastain plaque goes into the Art Fails Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/ZquxIyueYJ — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) May 22, 2018

Brandi Chastain has won a World Cup and gold medals but her greatest achievement is smiling graciously next to this whackass plaque pic.twitter.com/YzGda3g4vF — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) May 22, 2018