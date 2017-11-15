Brandon Hatcher, Founder of Social Remedy, Shares His Views on College, Who Inspires Him and The Costliest Business Mistake

Q: Tell me a little about your background and why you decided to become an entrepreneur?

Helping others was always something I knew I was meant to do from a young age. I was about seven years old when the internet was becoming a household item, and I was always fascinated by it. I later watched it mature as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media channels came into existence, and for the past decade, I have been a practitioner of these, and many other popular social media platforms.

I learned from personal experience how powerful of a tool social media can be when used correctly, and I wanted to use that tool to help others. After going through a few years of college, I realized the classroom was not practical for me, so I dropped out to pursue my entrepreneurial dreams. I now own a digital marketing agency that has helped executives and business owners grow their businesses, and I am also a speaker and soon-to-be author.

I became an entrepreneur, because I did not want to have a boss, so I could have freedom to travel and spend time with family, and to use my skills to help others.

Q: Did you fail school, or did school fail you?

School failed me. I was always an entrepreneur at heart, but nothing about school helped me develop my entrepreneurial skills. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case for many of my peers, not just entrepreneurs. Our system is a cookie cutter one that is designed to produce workers, not inspire creativity, innovation, or entrepreneurship. I believe education is a top priority, and something that everyone should continually pursue throughout their lives, but college is not for everyone.

Q: Did you have pushback from family and friends regarding your entrepreneurial pursuits? If so, how did you deal with that?

Of course. Entrepreneurship involves risk, and humans are naturally risk averse, so it is normal to experience pushback from family and friends in this field. If the people that give you pushback are hindering your growth, you need to have a very serious one-on-one conversation with them and tell them what you really want, and why you’re doing what you’re doing. If they truly have your best interest at heart, and if you have good intentions with what you’re doing, they will understand. That’s what I did, and it worked.

Q: What was the biggest business mistake you made, and what did you learn from it?

The mistake that has cost me the most, and not just financially, was not starting sooner. So don’t wait, start now! To be more practical though, a big mistake I think a lot of business owners make, that I still struggle with today, is not moving fast enough on the micro day-to-day level.

For example, I used to spend tons of precious time planning out the things I wanted to do in business and over analyzing everything. That way, if I tried three things, all three would work pretty well. However, I have learned that I would rather go in head-first, with zero hesitation, and try twelve different things and end up with six that worked and six that didn’t—all in the same amount of time it would’ve taken to try and make all three things work perfectly. Micro speed is important.

Q: What advice would you give someone who wants to become an entrepreneur?

This can apply to anyone that wants to become anything—find someone who has already accomplished what you want to accomplish, and do whatever you have to for them to mentor you. Bring them value somehow, and do that over and over with as many of those people as you can, until one of them says yes.

Q: What is the biggest mistake you’ve seen businesses and/or individuals make on social media when trying to grow their brand?

The biggest mistake I’ve seen is individuals and businesses not taking social media serious enough and thinking they don’t need it. It’s way bigger and more important than we realize, and no matter what you do, or what industry you’re in, if you don’t become relevant on social media now, you will eventually lose to the people who take advantage of it.

Q: Name three people in the business world that inspire you the most?

Right now it would be Gary Vaynerchuk, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk.

Q: How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

To me, success is having a positive impact. At the end of the day, if I had a positive impact on someone else’s life, I was successful. Inspiring and impacting others is what entrepreneurship is all about.

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?