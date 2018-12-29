Fox Commentator Bre Payton Dies After Sudden Illnesses

Fox News commentator and Federalist writer Bre Payton has died after being found unconscious with two sudden illnesses.

On Friday, The Federalist announced the 26-year-old’s death, which occurred that day in San Diego after she fell sick.

The publication mourned her death, saying it is “heartbroken and devastated” over the news.

“Bre brightened the lives of everyone around her,” the statement said. “She was joyful, hard-working, and compassionate, and she leaves behind friends and colleagues for whom she brought nothing but sweetness and light.”

Fox, which also reported on the death, pointed to a post earlier this month on Payton’s Twitter account in which she asked followers to tune into her One America News broadcast, a right-wing outlet where she also worked.

Tune in to @OANN tonight at 9 pm ET where I’ll be filling in as guest host for @Liz_Wheeler on Tipping Point! pic.twitter.com/VcWopg6q4J — Bre Payton (@Bre_payton) December 7, 2018

Speaking out about the details surrounding Payton’s death, California-based congressional candidate Morgan Murtaugh said she found Payton unresponsive on Thursday and dialed 911.

By Friday afternoon, Murtaugh revealed that the worst had happened.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers,” she tweeted. “It is with a heavy heart that I type this. Unfortunately Bre has passed. Please send prayers to her family. Rest in paradise you beautiful soul.”

Thank you everyone for your prayers. It is with a heavy heart that I type this. Unfortunately Bre has passed. Please send prayers to her family. Rest in paradise you beautiful soul. https://t.co/pMFCZNaqKl — Morgan Murtaugh (@morganmurtaugh) December 28, 2018

A CaringBridge page shared by the politician explained “a CT scan and hours of testing” found Payton had “the H1N1 flu and meningitis,” and that “her condition worsened and worsened.”

Following the news, tributes began pouring in on social media and on Fox, where anchors set aside portions of their shows to remember the young writer and broadcaster.

Video: Here's @TheFive's tribute to @Bre_Payton (minus a few seconds that were cut out b/c of our Snapstream recordings at the MRC switching at 6pm to the next show) #RIP pic.twitter.com/3KIxncIWAu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 28, 2018

Last one - @ShannonBream ended @FoxNewsNight by paying tribute to @Bre_Payton, adding that her family has started the Bre Payton Scholarship Fund that, as Bream explained, "will go towards those that are supporting young, rising, Christian leaders." #RIP pic.twitter.com/aqemIG3XjZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 29, 2018