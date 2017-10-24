Break A Leg

The chains that break you, are the chains that make you. And the chains that make you, are the chains you break.” —Anthony Liccione

It was 6:30 am, still dark, and I was on my way to the airport. I had forgotten there would be rush hour traffic. To turn left at the bottom of Stoops Ferry onto Flaugherty Run Rd, I waited a long time. Cars flew by from the right and the left. I heard my mother’s voice, “If you’re patient, there will always be a break in the traffic.” I relaxed, and sure enough, the break came; I turned left.

Waiting for the shuttle, and then in the security line at the airport gave me plenty of time to ponder the term, “break in the traffic.” A little riff played in my head about the word “break": break in the weather, break in my busyness, Give me a break! Break down, breakthrough. Break a dollar, psychotic break, lucky break! All of these were uses of the word “break” I’d heard or said in the last week.

When I got to a dictionary, I looked up “break” and was amazed. It can be a noun, a verb or an adjective. So we can know someone who’s had a series of bad breaks, break something to pieces, and finish our day with a break dance! There are over 120 ways to use break!

Language

English is sometimes confusing. Can you imagine trying to grasp the meaning of this word “break” if English was new to you? How can you pin it down? I can’t decide if we’re very clever to flex the meaning of the word to so many situations, or we’re lazy, not bothering to come up with different words. Nonetheless, I continue to be amused. We can break ground, break camp, break a bad habit. We can break a horse, break a curve ball over the plate and break free. People break into song, and welcome the break of day. A newsman breaks a story; we break each others’ hearts.

An 11 year old neighbor asked me yesterday what it means to “break wind.” Her grandma had asked her not to break wind in the grocery store. When I told her it meant fart, she blushed and took off on her bike. I called her back and we laughed together.

I’ve entertained myself playing with “break” because, frankly, I need a break from politics and disasters around the world. A few moments of playfulness breaks the chains that bind me, and reminds me that life goes on and can be whimsical.

Here’s the funniest phrase of all: “Break a leg!” Ironically, it means, “Best wishes; good luck; I hope you do very well.” So – break a leg!

