Break Out The Book Of Shadows, The 'Charmed' Reboot Trailer Is Here

The CW announced last year it was working on a reboot of the hit series “Charmed,” and now it has summoned an official trailer. Instead of Prue, Piper and Phoebe, the trailer introduces us to Mel, Maggie and Macy.

“Charmed” 2.0 is already setting itself apart from The WB’s 1998-2006 incarnation, putting women of color in the three lead roles. Sarah Jeffery plays Maggie, Melonie Diaz is Mel, and Macy is portrayed by Afro-Latina actress Madeleine Mantock.

Fans of sister CW show “Jane the Virgin” should note that the supernatural showdowns are being executive-produced by “Jane” creator Jennie Snyder Urman. And seeing as that show is ending next year, the Power of Three may have the magic cure to fill the telenovela hole in your heart.

This iteration of “Charmed,” per Shadow and Act, has Mel as “a graduate student in the women’s studies department her mother heads at Hilltowne University” while “Maggie is a freshman considering rushing a sorority (to Mel’s bemused dismay) and going ‘on’ again with her on-again off-again boyfriend Brian.”

Youtube The Charmed Ones appear in a shot from the trailer.

The trailer takes us through the tragic death of Marisol, their mother, and the discovery by her two daughters of a third, older and previously unknown sister, Macy, who is a “brilliant geneticist.” All three sisters appear to have supernatural powers like the original trio: Mel can freeze time (like Piper), Macy is telekinetic (like Prue) and Maggie can hear others’ thoughts (like Phoebe).