Break up with your consultant and find a thought partner.

Los Angeles is home to some of the most unique and exciting businesses in the world. With the abundance of startup’s to large Fortune 500 companies, the entertainment industry and the nonprofit sector, it’s key for all of these businesses to make sure their brand stands out from the rest. Larger businesses will employ marketing departments to spearhead multi-million dollar campaigns to ensure that their product or service reaches its intended audiences. On the flipside, smaller startups will employ boutique marketing agencies or independent consultants to direct their campaigns.

The challenge for any person that hires an outside agency or consultant is striking a workflow balance that benefits the overall campaign. What many businesses and organizations often don’t realize when employing an agency for the first time is that they will need to put in some extra work. Coordination on the front end of the partnership is needed in order to have smooth communication and delivery of services.

What this means is a thought partnership between the two groups. When the organization recognizes that their agency can better serve them if they are integrated as part of the team, versus being just “outside consultant,” that’s when the magic begins.

The agency and its team should be a critical thought partner on your team, a trusted source that you can count on for unbiased advice, structured outcomes and clear deliverables. To get there you need to have common expectations and clear communication. Below are some key tips that we have compiled over the years, both as current consultants and as past business owners who have gone through our trials with agencies and consultants.

BE A THOUGHT PARTNER

Working with an agency should be positive. They are there for your business as an expert, coach, strategist, troubleshooter and thought partner. A great agency will go beyond their scope of work and provide exceptional service and communication, and become your ally and advocate in the process. You should be able to rely on them, trust their expertise and grow in your working relationship.

CREATE JOINT DELIVERABLES

Based off of the scope of work, build a balanced and accountable working relationship. Within the first week of the partnership, dig deeper to refine the goals, create a timeline of deliverables with your agency and agree on measurable goals that can be achieved. Keep in mind that often times the agency’s ability to reach its goals are dependent on items that they need from you.

SET COMMUNICATION STANDARDS

You and your consultant share the responsibility for clear communication. Clarify at the beginning of the contract how sensitive matters should be addressed to reach a positive outcome. In our experience, when you set transparent, respectable communication standards much of the potential issues that could arise, won’t. It is also important to establish weekly, bi-weekly or monthly check in times depending on the scope of your contract. Also determine what is the ideal form of communication--email, text, telephone calls or in-person--as well as frequency.

IS WHO YOU SEE, WHO YOU GET?

It’s a very common occurrence for an agency to win a contract by leveraging their highly experienced veteran staff, but then assign associates and junior staff to work on the project. Make sure to confirm who will be working on your project, who is the lead on your contract, their background and strengths.

BE VIGILANT

Once goals are set, communication procedures are confirmed, and things are going smoothly, both sides should find a rhythm to the workflow. But if there is a hiccup, both parties should be vigilant about regrouping to redefine goals, discuss any issues, and refer back to the agreed upon deliverables to ensure both partners are delivering to meet goals.

KNOWLEDGE TRANSFER