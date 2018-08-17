Michelle Wolf's Netflix Show Canceled 3 Months After Its Premiere

NBC via Getty Images The comedian's show was canceled as Netflix added several more talk shows to its lineup. She appears here on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on May 9.

Netflix has nixed comedian Michelle Wolf’s talk show just three months after the first season began.

The show, “The Break With Michelle Wolf,” aired on Netflix weekly for 10 weeks over the summer, featuring a mix of her biting brand of stand-up, behind-the-news-desk commentary and skits parodying everything from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to true crime documentaries.

Netflix canceled Wolf’s show along with a talk show centered on another popular comedian, “The Joel McHale Show.”

With writing and contributing credits on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Wolf was already a force in the comedy world. But her popularity skyrocketed after her controversial performance as the host of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in April.

During the black-tie event, Wolf scorched the Trump administration with jokes on porn stars, nondisclosure agreements and White House lies.

Many, including President Donald Trump, found the roast too vulgar, and the White House Correspondents’ Association later denounced Wolf’s monologue. But Wolf defended her performance, telling NPR’s “Fresh Air” that she was “glad I stuck to my guns.”

“I don’t know, maybe I’m projecting this, but I think sometimes they look at a woman and they think, ‘Oh, she’ll be nice,’ and if you’ve seen any of my comedy, you know that I don’t ― I’m not,” Wolf said.