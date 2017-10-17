As I read the many critical articles following his death, my mind drifted back to the numerous times that I enjoyed the hospitality of the Playboy Mansion West. From 1977 - 1991, the Mansion was not for me that of bunnies, orgies and misogyny, but rather an intellectual wonderland of writers, film directors, movie stars and a perfect place to work.

Breakfast at Hef’s began after I met Max Lerner, the syndicated columnist and writer in 1976, at an academic conference for scholars in Palm Springs. He was the keynote speaker and I was a professor at San Diego State University. I was not a Bunny.

Next to Paris, the Mansion was my favorite place to write, read, study, think and socialize. Only my closest friends knew I was spending time there. My feminist friends were appalled but curious.

Mary Duncan enjoying Breakfast at Hef’s - 1985

The first time I visited, Max with his curly gray hair and pug nose, was sitting by the pool writing his column for the Los Angeles Times Syndicate. He rang the butler and ordered two small steaks with salad. As we were eating, Max waved his hand and called to Hef, who graciously welcomed me to the Playboy Mansion. The two had met in the 1960’s when they were on a television show discussing changing sexual standards in America.

Breakfast at Hef’s was casual. Around 7:30 am, dressed in slacks and a sweater, I walked downstairs to the Mediterranean Room, which was located next to the kitchen overlooking the pool and gardens. One of the peacocks might be strutting around or an emu, which occasionally bit people. In the center of the large glass table was a small brown wooden box with a button that summoned a butler. If you wanted steak and eggs delivered to your room at 4:00 am, you used the phone next to your bed and dialed 12.

Prior to other people arriving, I would read the Los Angeles Times or work on an article for an academic journal. Then the suspense would build. Who would arrive for breakfast?

Around 9:00 am one or two Playmates, who had been staying in the guesthouse, would drop by for coffee while they waited for the limousine to take them to the Playboy studios for photo shoots. I usually encouraged them to get an education and not rely on a man for their support.

As they departed, the second group arrived. James Caan, Tony Curtis, Bob Culp, Dick Van Patten, Cornel Wilde or the now infamous Bill Cosby might appear. Occasionally Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, Mick Jagger or Dustin Hoffman attended a party. Some were staying at the Mansion, others were there for a tennis match, swim or lunch with a friend. Most were on the “gate list”, which meant they had twenty-four hour access.

The best-kept secret at the mansion was the intellectual life that thrived in between the parties, swimming pool and the movies. When you asked the right questions at breakfast, Richard Brooks, the film director of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “In Cold Blood”, discussed his experiences directing Elizabeth Taylor, who he said saved more than one bad film with her brilliant acting. (Both Max and Richard had affairs with Taylor).

With his silver hair cut short, a sweater, slacks and sandals, Richard sat within easy talking distance. Our first conversation was about how he conducted his research for “Looking for Mr. Goodbar” (1977), the film about a young lonely teacher who goes to bars looking for sex and eventually drugs.

Writer and illustrator, Shel Silverstein, who wrote The Giving Tree (1964), said his inspiration came in a flash. He wrote and illustrated it over a twenty-eight hour period. Shel worked on something creative everyday even if he was only thinking about projects.

“Sometimes nothing comes, but when it starts flowing you have to grab it and go with it.”

Vincent Bugliosi and his wife, Gail, were regular tennis players at the Mansion. When Bugliosi was a Los Angeles County District Attorney, he’d convicted Charles Manson for the 1969 murder of Sharon Tate. Discussing a case with him was better than any TV show.

One morning in 1987, Jessica Hahn appeared for breakfast. Jessica, who was responsible for the downfall of Jim Bakker, the evangelist, in a sex scandal, was living at the Mansion while she wrote a book and posed for Playboy. She said Hef saved her life and gave her a new start.

At breakfast, other guests would update me on snippets of life at the Mansion. Crises over the years included a former girlfriend sued Hef for $35,000,000. palimony. She dropped the case. A young man claimed Hef was his father. DNA proved otherwise. Tidbits: Hef’s custom-made silk pajamas cost $300. a pair.

Hef sold his Jackson Pollock drip painting. The large green and black canvas which hung in the dining room was my favorite. Then it reappeared again. Hef, who reportedly sold it for $3,000,000, had an excellent duplicate made. As far as I know, his Dali and de Kooning were still the original paintings.

Listening to Playboy editors, who were visiting from the Chicago office, discuss their work with Norman Mailer, Margaret Atwood, Gore Vidal and Ray Bradbury partially made-up for not meeting them in person.

The last time I visited the Mansion was in 2008. Hef hosted me at a dinner party while I was on a book tour for Henry Miller is Under My Bed.

Now that Hef has died, his friends and detractors are writing about their thoughts and experiences with him. It has become clear to me that my gilded vision was a narrow one, but it was wonderful.