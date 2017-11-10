It Only Took 56 Years, But Now You Can Actually Have Breakfast At Tiffany's

If you often sit back and think...

Then you’re in luck!

Tiffany & Co. is opening a cafe at its famed flagship location just 56 years after Audrey Hepburn made eating a croissant in front of its store windows look like one of the most glamorous activities New York City had to offer.

The Blue Box Cafe will open its doors on Friday on the fourth floor of the jewelry store’s midtown location. According to USA Today, the eatery will serve typical yet delicate breakfast fare, including coffee, avocado toast, buttermilk waffles and ― of course ― croissants.