A 'Breaking Bad' Movie Is Reportedly About To Shoot In New Mexico

A “Breaking Bad” movie is set to begin production this month in the AMC show’s original location, according to reports.

The series’ creator Vince Gilligan is penning the script for the extremely under-wraps project, The Hollywood Reporter wrote Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Details are scant. Other than a plot that is said to “follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom,” THR noted that it was unclear whether the two-hour work was intended for TV or the cinema, whether it was a sequel or prequel (such as AMC’s “Better Call Saul”), or whether the original stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, would be involved.

Cranston’s meth-making Walter White appear to have died in the Emmy-winning show’s 2013 finale, but the actor joked recently that things may not be as they seemed.

The New Mexico Film Office confirmed that a movie called “Greenbrier,” said to be the title, will begin production in Albuquerque mid-November through early February, the Albuquerque Journal reported. A source confirmed to the paper that “Greenbrier” is the “Breaking Bad” project.

“Breaking Bad” originally ran on AMC from 2008 to 2013, collecting 16 Emmys while becoming a cultural phenomenon.