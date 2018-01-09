BREAKING NEWS: TRUMP WRITES BOOK “THE BEST WORDS” TO BE RELEASED TODAY

Huffington Post 01/9/17

Written By

David S. Simon

Twitter lit up this morning with the announcement that the current President has written a book overnight in response to Michael Wolfe’s book, “Fire and Fury,” to be called “The Best Words” which will be self-published by Trump’s publishing company Random Thoughts House.

The opening chapter called “No More Leaks” was leaked a few hours ago by what appears to be every single person who works in the White House, including 90-year-old butler Mavin P. Johnson who suffered a mild stroke earlier from laughing at the first chapter.

Huffington Post, in an effort to be, well, fair and balanced, offers you this peek at the first few pages.

CHAPTER WON

“Hello. This is the President of the United States and I have decided to write this book as a response to the garbage pail of lies that was written by Michael Wolfe who has accused me of many things, including repeating myself. Hello. This is the President of the United States and I have decided to write this book...what? Oh. Thanks. My anti-Mueller hand signaling handlers are telling me to move on from this sentence. They use the same kind of communication that was used by Jane Goodall and her monkeys.`

First of all, I have the best words and I am like, a genius. That is what every underage beauty pageant contestant has to say to me during foreplay. And they are right! How did they know?

First of all, I have written a book, which was named after my Jewish accountant, Art, which was called “Art of The Deli.” But for some reason my then publisher insisted it be called “Art of The Deal” which I though was very anti-Semitic as it implies that all Jewish people are cheap and look for deals. Has anyone not met my daughter (Jewish name: Gelt) and her Jewish husband (Jewish name: Jared)? And did you in not see what I did with the whole Jewrusalem?

First of all, Hold on. Fox and Friends is on. Question: where is the goddamn fox? Has anyone ever actually seen it? I have the play-at-home version here in my TV room which is made up of identical mannequins of the hosts where I get to sit in and why isn’t McDonalds now called Donalds, as I am their single biggest consumer in the history of hamburgers ever? The sign changes every single time that I order. The menu should read, “To Protect and Serve the President.”

First of all, I no longer eat Burger King because the crown is made out of paper and Donald does not do paper. Shhh. Wait. I thought I heard Melania trying to sneak out. Yup. The alarm just went off. Get ready for the secret service tackle in 5...4....1. And down she goes. Wow, she screams like Mitch McConnell’s wife if you catch my drift. I love the Asian people. People when I was young, would say would you take-out a Chinese girl and I would always answer, I do Chinese take-out all the time.

First of all, Michael Wolfe and his book, “Fire and Fury” who I am suing because I invented those two words after hearing myself say them about Kim Jung Un on TV. I remember thinking: does anyone not get that my tie always leads the eye directly to my biggie small hoo-hah? How can you not see that? It’s like a “you are there” arrow on a map at a children’s zoo.

First of all, collusion. First of all I have collusion insurance with Geico, so I am protected. And first of all, look what I’ve gotten away with for decades and decades and am I in jail? Hold on, TV! TV! Back in the ovaltine office.

First of all, Steve Bannon said some very nasty things about me. He said I was a trader, which is in total lie as, not being that great with numbers especially, I have never worked on Wall Street. I do want to build an actual wall on Wall Street to keep out terrorwrists, which is what I call my physical therapists who are working with me to get rid of my tennis elbow.

First of all, Hamilton. Hello? According to the latest White Nationalist brochures none of them, not one single one was either black or Puerto Rican which frankly got me so angry, I took it out on the entire country of Puerto Rico whose only fame comes from the birth of Tony Montana, who I have known since he was a little boy. Believe me. Believe me. Be...(hand signal. What does the middle finger mean? Cannot remember).

Thirdly, I have only hired the best people like Mike Flynn who did what that was so terrible? Be nice to Russians? Hey my red ties come from the design house Russian Dressing and look how good I look.

First of all, not all of the Russian mob are bad people. They dress like bottle of Smirnoff for Halloween and over pay rent just like anyone else.

Thirdly, golf. I said I would take care of the golf of Mexico. I didn’t lie, right? How many times did I say it during the campaign?

Thirdly, Mar-A-Lago has been in for becoming the 48th state of the union as it takes in more money than any other one. I have already seen car license frames that read: Mar-a-lago: Make 48 great again!”

First of all, my kids, Fredo, Connie and Don Corleone Jr and their little brother not so Sunny: does that kid every smile? Then again, I never did when I was around my dad, who insisted that I call him Fred. Or more often, Mr. Trump. The only joy that I had when I was little was sitting at my mother’s dressing table, teasing and spraying my hair up like hers (until it was stiffer than a raccoon’s corpse), putting on make-up and playing with her nuclear atomizers. So if they say I am like a child, that is the answer.

Thirdly, Mueller. I have been disposed more than anyone in history so trust me, believe me, fantastic. Sad. Okay? I went to the best colleges, college. I never attended a class, but I went there. I got all “c’s” but so did like, many geniuses before me, because geniuses, which I dream of, (I still watch that show, even though the plots are hard to follow) get bored which is why I created my version of Monopoly, “The Trump Is Bored Game.”

First of all, I just found out that there were many, many Bozos in many, many different cities and which is shocking to me because I used to think: how could he possibly be in so many different places at the same time. Beyond the fact that he influenced my look, I also used to also think: why, in the summer, do the casts of TV shows come back and do the same show that they have done before? Oh. Hand signals. Hold on. Slow reader working. Repeat? Oh. Okay. I also used to think: why in the summer do the casts of TV shows come back and do the same show they have done before?

Thirdly, my staff loves me. Let me ask you this: how many secretaries are willing to breastfeed YOU? Case dismissed. I won!

First of all, great things are coming like “Inflastructure,” which is the building up of all my homes in Florida at taxpayer expense. And I promise you that no one doing the work will be taxes, as none of them will be legal.

Thirdly, before I wave bye-bye, which is how Melania dries her nails, I can assure you that none of this book is as fake as the media who say that they have a list of the 2,000 lies that I have told since I was a sworn in.

First of all, the list is as fake as a FLOTUS rack (which I have nicknamed Rocky I and Rocky II). I do not lie. I distort the truth which is a very different thing. I bend it like Beckham if Beckham was made out of whatever Gumby is made out of. I am the Stretch Lance Armstrong of truth where the main subject is a kind of dope too.

So, sit back and get ready for my bestseller, “The Best Words.”