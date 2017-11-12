Breaking The Camel's Back

Each weekend, those of us who follow the news, breathe a sigh of relief, wondering if the next week’s tsunami of absurd events will be the proverbial last straw that breaks the camel's back and total chaos will reign.

This American, living in Brazil, finds the on-going corruption investigations and political jockeying for position in the forthcoming election here rather soothing compared to the rest of the world which seems increasingly unhinged, irrational, unpredictable and dangerously chaotic. One of my former professors wrote famously that there is no order worth having “which does not invite, for its life, the constant and random supply of fresh disorder”. That’s certainly true but hey: enough is enough.

Just a week or so ago, legal representatives of our triumvirate of digital gods, Google, Facebook and Twitter, uncharacteristically dressed in conservative business suits - the antithesis of the jeans and tee-shirt mode of Silicon Valley - were testifying before committees of the US Congress. The congressmen wanted to know what their companies had done (or failed to do) to prevent the Russian propaganda machine (popularly referred to as a ‘troll factory’) from using their social network platforms to influence the last US election and to fan the flames of racial and economic discord that are burning all too brightly throughout the US. ‘Wired’ reported that Facebook alone acknowledged that 470 accounts set up by the Russians “had collectively created 80,000 pieces of content that may have been shared, both organically and through ads, with 126 million people.”

This is only the tip of a giant iceberg which has totally unknown dimensions throughout the world. Writing in the ‘Guardian’, Natalie Nougayrède commented: “this isn’t just about Trump and whether his campaign colluded with the Kremlin. It is about how the large, ungoverned areas of cyberspace are the new arena where authoritarian powers and democracies will increasingly be waging a battle – one that the latter are insufficiently prepared for. The law of the jungle rules in social media.”

Taming that jungle has never been easy. The congress is understandably asking these companies what they can do to effectively censor the internet, as much a contradiction to the idea of internet freedom as the suits and ties of the testifying executives. The obvious question: who is to decide what can go over the internet and what cannot? Putting the Russian ‘fake news’ machine aside, the big question is whose Big Brother will have the power to decide what we can say in our posts, what is ‘fake’ and what is not.

One of the scary aspects of technology is the difficulty in taming the monster once it’s out there. Even using the most sophisticated artificial intelligence available, imagine the task of deciding which of the 60 billion Facebook messages per day does not meet some standard for truth and acceptability, or is ‘hate speech’ and must be shut down? Will my post: “I hate Brussel sprouts” be deemed hate speech by some all-knowing vegetarian algorithm?

Writing in the ‘NY Times’, Emily Parker posits: “The real problem is that Americans don’t have a shared sense of reality.” Perhaps a bigger issue is that in this ever-faster changing world, none of us do. Which raises the thorny issue that in a world where there is no shared sense of reality, what is and what is not acceptable discourse and to whom?

Media companies, together with usually well-meaning public or governmental agencies mandate minimum age requirements on material they believe to be unsuitable for youngsters. Even if it could be enforced, it is totally arbitrary. I remember a grandchild coming into our Sao Paulo living room while the television was displaying a highly erotic scene in a film and her grandmother trying to shield her from seeing what was going on on the screen. Cool as can be, the nine-year old smiled and said dismissively: “You know Granny, I know much more than you think I know.”

What about lying? If the internet dealt only in ‘truth’ this would immediately eliminate much of the political coverage and comment. Donald Trump is such a serial liar that the ‘NY Times’ now publishes a list of his lies corrected with the truth provided by fact checkers. Sadly, outright lying is now being taken for granted. A large percentage of people do not believe what they see on the news. With all this confusion, fake news, lying, not knowing whom to believe for what - where are we to find a moral compass? How are we to know ‘right’ from ‘wrong’, ‘true’ from ‘false’?

We have recently learned that some of our best known celebrities are sexual predators and that whole industries are infected with a culture of harassment. In hopeful mitigation of his outrageous behavior, the film producer Harvey Weinstein said: “I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.” Whether it was or not depends on your viewpoint but here is another area in which it’s hard to know what you can and cannot say or do with a colleague.

Some years ago here in São Paulo, guiding a visiting US senior IBM executive to her car, out of an office down the corridor appeared my attractive female assistant who had been away on vacation. With a big smile she came over to us, was introduced, gave me a kiss on both cheeks and continued her journey. Obviously taken aback, the IBM lady said: “If you worked for IBM in the US, you would have been fired on the spot for that.”

It did not seem the time and place to explain that life in Brazil is wonderfully less formal and the exchange she had witnessed was as common as saying, ‘Have a nice day’. I did remark that I was very glad I didn’t work for IBM or in the US.

How many more straws can the camel carry before its back is broken and we have even more chaos?