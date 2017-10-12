Breast Cancer Awareness: Shop & Save A Woman in Your Life

One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer in their lifetime. So far in 2017, more than 250,000 women have received the life-threatening news. Early detection and improved testing have become powerful weapons in the battle against breast cancer. Information is key, it save lives, and we all must do our part and spread the word. October is Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) month, it’s the time when charities, organizations and brands rally together to raise funds going directly to advance research to find a cure and defeat this insidious disease.

Pink Peony Candle, Pink Hope Iconic Lipstick Set, Pink Hope Patterned Medium Bangles and Pink Hope Oversized Floral Totebag from AVON Shop For The Greater Goods.

Without a doubt, Avon is the champion brand for women. The brand has worked tiredly to empower, support and advance careers for women around the world, through their Avon Representative Program. They have encouraged women to become their own boss by giving them the opportunity to have a career in sales. When it comes to women, Avon is always ready to help, especially those battling breast cancer. The brand has contributed more than $800 million dollars worldwide to the cause. This is how the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade came to life and you can support it by shopping at the Shop For The Greater Goods. This comprehensive online shop has everything: home goods, fashion accessories, beauty products and most importantly hope.

Exclusive Lauren Sandal from Jack Rogers.

Jack Rogers, one of the coolest footwear brands out there, is participating in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, by donating 10% of the sales of their exclusive Lauren Sandal in Blush to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The feminine, soft pink makes this sandal a timeless accessory. Purchases can be made online and at retail stores now through October 31st.

Ralph Lauren Fragrances Pink Pony Limited-Edition Collection

A long time supporter of women and breast cancer through their Pink Pony Fund, Ralph Lauren Fragrances is joining the cause once again. The global fund was created to raise funds and awareness about the disease that is threatening women worldwide. The brand is donating 100% of profits from their best-selling fragrances: Romance, Midnight Romance and Tender Romance. You can spot these limited edition bottles because they’ll be featuring the iconic Pink Pony Keychain. Shop throughout this month online and at participating retailers to help save women’s lives.

Vegalash Beauty Box from Vegalash.

Cancer patients not only lose their hair, they also lose their brows and lashes. This is why Vegamour created a natural, vegan, hormone-free lash and brow serum enhanced with ingredients to aid growth. With a mission to make women look and feel beautiful, they partnered with The Cancer Couch Foundation to educate, inform and raise funds to support groundbreaking research. The brand is donating $5 dollar from every purchase of their Vegalash Beauty Box to The Cancer Couch Foundation all month long.

Freesia Candle from C.O. BIGELOW.

Long time partners of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), C.O. Bigelow is not only participating this month, but all year long because breast cancer doesn’t rest. They are donating 10% of all sales from their stunning Freesia Candle to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. As the leading organization for groundbreaking research in breast cancer, BDRF is dedicated to finding a cure and end the disease. They also conduct research worldwide to advance tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, and metastasis.

Cashmere Mist Hand Creme Duo from Donna Karan.

Donna Karan is donating 20% of the proceeds of their Cashmere Mist Hand Creme Duo to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) until December 31st. The brand pledged $25,000 to the foundation to battle breast cancer.

Sonic Blue Susan G. Komen Whitening Kit Pink Limited Edition from Go Smile.

Go Smile has pledged to donate $50,000 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation regardless of sales. In addition, they came out with this limited edition Sonic Blue Susan G. Komen Whitening Kit and will donate an extra $5 from every purchase. This brush is unique because applies the revolutionary light wave technology to give professional results in cleaning and teeth whitening.

Allover Lace Long Line Bralette, Emmie T-Back Cami Bra and Mallory Racer Back Bra from Yummie.

The bra is the most symbolic pieces of female clothing. An accessory taken for granted by most, becomes an emblem of survival of the many women diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes. That’s why Yummie, a brand created to celebrate women’s shape is donating 5% of net sales from their bras this month. The proceeds will go directly to breast cancer research with the hope to find an end to this disease.

The Healthy Underarm Detox Mask from Lavanilla.

A lot of women struggle with underarm irritation, dark spots and deodorant buildup. Lavanilla has the solution to that problem thanks to their The Healthy Underarm Detox Mask. This product was created to detox and cleanse your underarm area. Formulated with active charcoal, malic, acid and silica, this mask remove aluminum and impurities from your delicate skin. This product is perfect for cancer patients because they don’t want to add any toxic ingredients to their bodies. Throughout this month, a portion of the proceeds will go towards breast cancer awareness.

Evercolor Poreless Face Defender from Mally Beauty.

Cult favorite Evercolor Poreless Face Defender from Mally Beauty is also joining the fight against breast cancer. The brand is donating 30% of its sales either online or at Ulta to the American Cancer Society. This organization is on the front lines battling breast cancer, saving lives, supporting patients, and survivors. As its website states, the ACS mission is to “free the world from cancer.”

Swimmables Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick from Cargo Cosmetics.

Another beloved brand, Cargo Cosmetics is also contributing to the cause, donating proceeds to the American Cancer Society. The brand is giving 30% of the sales of their Swimmables Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick. The lipsticks come in six different moisturizing, fast- drying shades, which leaves a long lasting color and softer lips.

Pink Cotton Candy Box from Dana’s Bakery.

Macaron queen, Dana’s Bakery is acknowledging Breast Cancer Awareness Month with their Pink Cotton Candy Limited Edition box. These gluten free, kosher-dairy treats are delicious and very authentic. Made with almond flour, this box is a beautiful dessert that supports an even more beautiful cause.