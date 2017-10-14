Breast Cancer: What Is BRA Day?

This week, on October 18th, we celebrate the BRA (Breast Reconstruction Awareness) Day. According to the "Quick Facts" that I found on a website devoted to breast cancer reconstruction, you might want to consider the following:

"Studies have revealed:

Eighty-nine percent of women want to see breast reconstruction surgery results before undergoing cancer treatment.

Less than a quarter (23 percent) of women know the wide range of breast reconstruction options available.

Only 22 percent of women are familiar with the quality of outcomes that can be expected.

Only 19 percent of women understand that the timing of their treatment for breast cancer and the timing of their decision to undergo reconstruction greatly impacts their options and results."

I find this to be unacceptable and think that this is just one more bit of information that needs to be added to Breast Cancer Awareness Month updates. While some may choose not to have reconstruction, no one should have to make that decision without knowing their options for such treatment. Nor should anyone make such a choice because of financial considerations without knowing what coverage may be available to them.

My first real interaction with the world of breast cancer occurred many years before my own diagnosis. A very special lady that I knew, Diane, was diagnosed with breast cancer but absolutely refused to give up her breasts. She fought a very valiant fight for many years as that breast cancer overtook the rest of her body but she ultimately lost her battle because there is no cure for breast cancer. However, had she chosen to have a double mastectomy, she more than likely would still be with us today.

I don’t know what Diane’s options were, if any, for reconstruction but I don’t want another woman to choose to keep her breasts because she believes she has no other choice. No woman should have to look in the mirror every day to see only the blazing scars of her battle if such is not her choice. No woman should have to wear a prosthetic in order to give her some shape so that her clothing doesn’t give away her secret. And certainly no woman should have to compromise her own feelings of sexuality as well as a sexual relationship with a partner when reconstructive options are available.

I have heard breast removal compared to an amputation and I do believe that to be a fair analysis. The physical and psychological effects on a woman are almost immeasurable in this day and age when sexuality has such a major role in our society. Dealing with a diagnosis of breast cancer is extremely difficult under the best of circumstances let alone being faced with the necessity of the removal of those body parts that reflect your femininity. But to have the option to have reconstruction if you choose and never be apprised of this option is a very sad state of affairs if you ask me.

I know what reconstruction meant to me. It made me feel whole again. I believe that every woman who faces a mastectomy should have the right to reconstruction if that is her choice. It might not make you forget that you have had cancer but it sure helps to not see that constant reminder every time that you look in the mirror or glance downward.