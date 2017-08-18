11 While getting a college degree

Ariadne Casillas

"Over the last four years I have birthed and breastfed three boys as a stay at home mom and full time college student," Ariadne Casillas told HuffPost.



The mom said she pumped while student teaching, while staying up late to do homework and on graduation day. "I have nursed in doctors offices, at the beach, in a pool, every hour of the day, and various restaurants," she said. "I'm a firm believer in being able to nurse ANYWHERE!"