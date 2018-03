Ashley Wright has been pole dancing for eight years. When she became a mother, she learned to practice her moves while babywearing and breastfeeding her daughter.“When she wants to dance with me, I always attempt to place her on my back as it allows me to do more moves than if she is on my front or side,” Wright told HuffPost . “Yet 98 percent of the time, the reason why she is on me is because she wants to nurse and would rather not wait."