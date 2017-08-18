It’s no secret parents are multitasking experts, and breastfeeding moms are no exception.
From nursing while applying makeup to pumping while competing in a half marathon, it seems there’s no limit to what breastfeeding women on the go will do to make it work. And though they’re sometimes called exhibitionists, the reality is they’re just moms trying feed their babies while living their lives.
In honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, we’ve compiled some awesome multitasking moments from nursing moms in the HuffPost Parents Facebook community and beyond. Without further ado, here are some of the activities women have juggled with breastfeeding and pumping.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14 While appearing on a news show
I went on TV while nursing and you couldn't tell (until the end) https://t.co/fhqKQvVBcX cc @CBCNews pic.twitter.com/4AVqHtrJK5— Rachel Sklar ❄️ (@rachelsklar) February 24, 2017
-
-
-
-
18 While attending a parliamentary session
Madre y política: la legisladora @vikidonda amamanta a su hija en su banca de la Cámara de Diputados pic.twitter.com/e5Ziudstbu— infobae (@infobae) July 16, 2015
-