Breathe Digital Life into Customer Case Studies

When I started in the PR business many years ago, one of my first assignments was to create a customer case study for a client. Having never written a case study I started by searching through the archives at the agency and quickly realized that the case study format had largely stayed the same since its inception many years prior. Its sensible format is hard to challenge:

Intro/Overview - Challenge - Solution - Results

In each case a client’s customer is profiled, exposing a challenge that was disrupting the company’s business processes or creating bottlenecks internally. Then your client’s solution is applied to the problem and viola, the results speak volumes to potential customers experiencing similar problems, especially when those results are backed by hard data.

However, the average length of a case study ranges from 1,000 - 2,000 words - that’s a huge TL;DR warning in today’s world. And in spite of efforts over the years to ‘pretty them up’ and make them more enjoyable to read, I’m convinced today just as I was when I wrote that very first case study that, in spite of their value, few people actually read them.

· They get printed out and displayed at trade show booths, but unless someone at that show is in immediate buying mode, they largely collect dust while booth visitors instead seek out the free schwag.

· They get embedded into landing pages no one visits minus a promoted link from Linkedin or Twitter, and even then they get upstaged by the corporate video in the sidebar.

· During PR pitches to potential clients, few on either side want to utter the words, ‘case study’ as a potential tactic, for fear of sounding old fashioned and antiquated.

In spite of these trends, don’t bury the customer case study just yet. Instead, repackage those case studies in new vehicles more suited to today’s consumers of business content, who prefer to engage with videos, infographics, eBooks and even light touch graphics. The sweet spot for engagement lies in the video category, and so let’s take a deep dive on the true value of a case study video asset.

Video Case Studies Can Open/Close Deals

The following video features Silicon Mechanics’ customer, The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and focuses specifically on the center’s Director of Scientific Computing, Dirk Peterson. Peterson is a known entity in the world of High Performance Computing (HPC) and so his opinions of the work performed by Silicon Mechanics in helping him build out an object-based storage system were incredibly valuable.

The fact that Peterson stayed virtually on-script without an actual script was a feat, but it was the small act of mentioning just how much money this build saved Fred Hutchinson that turned the video from an awareness tool into a sales tool. Thanks to a transparent client, I know that it has been given credit for opening multiple, big deals for Silicon Mechanics, paying off its initial expense in the process by a huge margin. That’s ROI at work.

So, we replicated the strategy the following year with a case study video focused on Silicon Mechanics’ work with the Van Andel Institute, a biomedical research and science education organization. And again, the video became a sales tool, generating hot sales leads. An important reason why these videos work so well is because the actors were not scripted. By giving the actor a chance to show their expertise and knowledge on camera, and by having a world-class video production crew conducting the interviews, we get better answers that naturally incorporate the desired message than we would if we scripted them.