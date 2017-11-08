Breathing life into med spa marketing in 2018

Med spa owners across the land work hard and invest large sums of money in advertising, hoping to support their brand, win new patients and grow their businesses. But in most cases, owners feel the results do not match their ROI expectations. Generally, they are trying to manage their marketing themselves, or they contract with a marketing agency that follows a traditional advertising formula.

In both cases, the people in charge of marketing are missing the mark: either they don’t really know how many true contact points it takes to convert a med spa consumer, or, if they do know, they do not know how to make those contact points happen.

Highlighting this fact is an article published by Medical Spa MD published in its article “Marketing Strategies to Retain in 2017”:

“Hunting-marketing is what you're doing when you're buying advertising. It can work, but once your ad run is over, you're pretty much done.”

Yet this view is short-sighted and out of date. And because of poor results, many med spa owners have actually tapered back or given up on all proactive marketing, e.g. social media ads, because they do not generate any meaningful ROI.

Yet one firm has connected the dots and set a new path forward. We spoke with Kyle Roof and Dennis Nisbet at Escondido Adaptive, an Arizona-based digital marketing firm that focuses on generating new patients for its med spa clients around North America.

“Our clients were frustrated with their previous ad agencies. Large fees and nebulous results seemed to be the standard. Our clients asked us if we could do better. So we studied the market, consumer psychology, identified the gaps and we created a marketing platform that feeds the consumers’ natural decision-making needs,” said Roof. “The med spa ‘hunting’ strategy was flawed: the ad gets the consumers’ interest, true, but that is just the beginning, not the end. Marketers always say that a consumer needs to be touched five to eight times before they make a decision. But there are two problems with this. First, we’ve learned that med spa consumers need more, at least ten points of contact to carry the consumer over the line. Second, traditional marketing agencies do not have the ability to consistently make those touches happen: they are not in control.”

Escondido’s Nisbet expanded: “we know the med spa consumer needs many touches, and the information they will need is predictable. So in our platform we’ve built the intelligence to contain the consumer within our ecosystem. That is, once we show them an ad, we know what they want to know and we recycle their interest within our platform. We provide those important touches and feed them the information they need to know about our med spa client until we’ve helped them complete their decision-making cycle.” Nisbet added, “and what we’ve seen is that many consumers need about 13 points of contact over a two-week period. But some consumers need much more. We tracked one consumer earlier this year, I’ll call her Rachel, that actually needed 25 touches over a four-month period before she finally scheduled an appointment with our med spa client. And she's not an isolated case.”

Regrettably, due to inertia, in 2018 most med spas will continue to spend their precious advertising dollars on outdated hunting strategies that fail to cultivate the consumers’ real decision-making needs and provide the med spa with a return on advertising investment. “We look back at that old approach as missing an opportunity”, said Roof. “It can be done better.”