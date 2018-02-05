Breitbart Deletes Anti-Muslim Super Bowl Tweet For Not Meeting 'Editorial Standards'

Breitbart News deleted a racist tweet Monday that suggested the Super Bowl would become just a memory if Muslims took power.

Screenshots of the deleted tweet show it was posted at 7:25 p.m. and suggested an imaginary dialogue between a boy named “Muhammad” and his grandfather.

Took screen shot, just in case, but I fear #Breitbart is well beyond the point of decency and shame that they would delete this insane tweet. #INTL4335 #Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/ipo1MhDmNI — Cas Mudde ⚒️ (@CasMudde) February 5, 2018

The link also included a photo of members of the New England Patriots kneeling and a link to an article about how people were reportedly boycotting the Super Bowl because of players refusing to stand for the national anthem.

The tweet was deleted at 9:25 a.m. Monday, at which point whoever manages Breitbart social media posted this tweet explaining (sort of) its decision.

We have deleted a tweet that did not meet our editorial standards. — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 5, 2018

HuffPost reached out to Breitbart to find out if the tweet violated a particular editorial policy or was just offensive across the board. No one at the website immediately responded.

Ibrahim Hooper of the Council of American-Islamic Relations declined to comment on why the deleted tweet was offensive and incorrect.

“Doing that just gives them credence,” he told HuffPost. “There are very few ‘media outlets’ we ban ― and I use quotes when I refer to Breitbart as a media outlet, because we don’t consider them a media outlet, we consider them an anti-Muslim hate group.

Breitbart has faced criticism for previous anti-Muslim remarks.