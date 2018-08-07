Baseball Player Literally Trashes Umpire's Call

A baseball player in Fargo, North Dakota, who was called out on a strike decided to strike back at the umpire who made the call.

Brennan Metzger, an outfielder for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association, was called out on a third strike Monday evening during a game with the Chicago Dogs, according to Deadspin.

The 28-year-old Metzger didn’t like the decision and made it abundantly obvious, first by screaming expletives to home plate umpire Mike Jarboe.

Team manager Michael Schlacht attempted to hold Metzger back from Jarboe, but the angry outfielder could not be contained.

Instead, he went to his team dugout and grabbed a red trash can. Then he placed the receptacle near home plate and yelled at Jarboe to “go to your home,” according to SI.com.

Metzger was ejected from the game, but, to his credit, he didn’t empty the trash can on the field.

Despite the setback caused by Jarboe’s strike call, the team, the RedHawks took the lead that inning on a wild pitch and won the game 4-3, according to USA Today.

