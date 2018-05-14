Huge Congrats To Fox News On Getting Guest Journos To Peddle Bret Baier’s Book

From: [Redacted]

Bret Baier’s new book is set to be released on Tuesday, May 15th. Three Days in Moscow: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of the Soviet Union, reveals as never before President Ronald Reagan’s battle to end the Cold War, framed around the historic, three-day 1988 Moscow Summit. You can find more information here: https://www.bretbaier.com/books/three-days-in-moscow/ [bretbaier.com]

We are asking for your help in spreading the word about the book via Twitter. If you feel inclined, we would be so grateful if you would consider sending out a tweet to your followers encouraging them to check out the book website and sharing your thoughts. We would love to get the word out Monday and Tuesday (May 14th and 15th) especially, but anytime you can send one in the next week would be greatly appreciated!

I have scripted a few sample tweets below, but feel free to write and send your own. I have also attached a few quote cards we had made up if you want to share a photo as well.

TWEET SAMPLE 1:

Congratulations to @FoxNews anchor @BretBaier on his new book #ThreeDaysinMoscow out this week! For more information or to find out where you can meet Bret during his book tour, head over to www.bretbaier.com [bretbaier.com] and click on the ‘Books’ tab! #bookbuzz #history

TWEET SAMPLE 2:

Looking for a great Father’s Day gift? @BretBaier’s new book #ThreeDaysinMoscow hits stores this week—pick up a signed copy for dad here: https://bit.ly/2Iwc3Dv [bit.ly] #bookbuzz #history

TWEET SAMPLE 3:

Shout out to my friend and colleague @BretBaier on the release of his new book #ThreeDaysinMoscow. If you love history this book is a must read—a lot of interesting, never before reported nuggets in this one! Pick it up wherever books are sold or online via @amazon, @BNBuzz or @booksamillion #bookbuzz #history #FoxNews

Thank you so much for your help! If you have any questions please feel free to contact me.