SPORTS
11/30/2017 09:14 am ET Updated Nov 30, 2017

Bret Boone Jokes About 'Liberal BS' Sexual Harassment

The retired All-Star later apologized -- but dude.
By Ron Dicker
Otto Greule Jr via Getty Images
Bret Boone, pictured throwing out a ceremonial first pitch in 2016, just

Former baseball All-Star Bret Boone is casting himself as a major-league jerk.

Boone, 48, who played mostly for the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, reached out to Seattle Post-Intelligencer reporter Stephen Cohen on Wednesday to poke fun at sexual harassment, and say it was “liberal bs.”

After Cohen expressed disappointment at news that Garrison Keillor had been fired by Minnesota Public Radio for inappropriate behavior, Boone engaged Cohen with direct messages on Twitter, joking about being harassed by a Starbucks server who smiled at him and a woman at Rite Aid who flirted with him.

“Im gettin a lawyer,” Boone wrote. Cohen questioned why he was making light of such a serious issue in an unsolicited message to a reporter. Boone kept swinging away.

Cohen shared the exchange:

Boone later apologized.

Cohen said Boone also personally apologized to him.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Sex Crimes Bret Boone
Bret Boone Jokes About 'Liberal BS' Sexual Harassment
CONVERSATIONS