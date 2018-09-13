Alex Wroblewski/Reuters Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 6, 2018.

WASHINGTON ― The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday delayed a vote to advance the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court until next week.

Democrats on the committee, expected to oppose the judge, used a rule that allowed them to keep Kavanaugh’s nomination on hold for another week. A vote to move the nomination to the floor is expected to take place on Sept. 20.

Kavanaugh’s nomination is likely to receive a favorable vote from all 11 Republicans on the panel, however, despite raucous confirmation hearings last week in which Democrats attempted to postpone the proceedings because of insufficient documents from Kavanaugh’s time as a George W. Bush administration official.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last week that the final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination would take place in the last week of September, in time for the start of the Supreme Court term in October.

At Thursday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, Republicans voted down Democrats’ attempts to subpoena hundreds of thousands of Kavanaugh documents that the Trump administration has deemed privileged and unavailable to the public, including those related to Kavanaugh’s work as a key Bush administration official.

“Who the hell knows what that is? That’s never been asserted before,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said at the hearing, criticizing the administration for asserting a “constitutional privilege” to deny the release of documents related to the judge.