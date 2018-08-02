Brett Kavanaugh Hits Major Hurdle On Road To Supreme Court

The confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s pick to the Supreme Court, hit a major snag Thursday.

Republicans asked the National Archives and Records Administration last week if it could release thousands of documents relating to Kavanaugh’s time in the White House Counsel’s Office for President George W. Bush by Aug. 15. That would give Senate Judiciary Committee members enough time to review the documents ahead of a likely hearing in September and allow for a final confirmation vote by the start of the new Supreme Court term on Oct. 1.

But the National Archives has threatened to upend that timeline.

The agency, which is tasked with preserving and documenting government records, said Thursday in a letter that it would not be able to comply fully with the request from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) until the “end of October.” It cited the sheer number of documents and emails relating to the D.C. Circuit Court judge’s work in the Counsel’s Office, which “could be more than 900,000 pages.” Grassley did not request any additional documents pertaining to Kavanaugh’s time as Bush’s staff secretary.

“We estimate that we can complete our review of the textual records and the subset of White House Counsel Office emails ‘from’ Kavanaugh (approximately 49,000 emails)-totaling roughly 300,000 pages - by approximately August 20, 2018, and currently expect to be able to complete the remaining 600,000 pages by the end of October 2018,” National Archives general counsel Gary Stern wrote in the letter addressed to Grassley.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, on July 17.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) foreshadowed the escalating document fight over Kavanaugh’s record in June, after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement. “Mr. McConnell made clear in multiple phone calls with Mr. Trump and the White House counsel, Donald F. McGahn II, that the lengthy paper trail of another top contender, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, would pose difficulties for his confirmation,” The New York Times reported.

Democrats also want the National Archives to release documents relating to Kavanaugh’s job as White House staff secretary. Republicans have been hesitant to request those records, however, and have accused Democrats of engaging in stalling tactics. They said Grassley’s initial request was sufficient and that senators would have hundreds of thousands of records to review on the nomination even without the staff secretary documents.

A spokesperson for the Senate Judiciary Committee majority did not immediately return a request for comment. A spokesperson for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the senior Democrat on the committee, said she was not immediately available to comment.