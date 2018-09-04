Brett Kavanaugh Snubs Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February, attempts to shake hands with Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, on Sept. 4, 2018. Kavanaugh did not shake Guttenberg's hand.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s latest nominee to the Supreme Court, on Tuesday declined to shake hands with Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in a mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year.

A fiery confirmation hearing took place for Kavanaugh on Tuesday, marked by periodic interruptions from protestors. Democratic lawmakers called for the hearing to be delayed, pointing out that senators had received 42,000 pages of documents from the judge’s time working with President George W. Bush just hours before.

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press White House counsel Don McGahn, second from right, watches as Guttenberg attempts to shake hands with Kavanaugh.

Guttenberg’s daughter Jaime was 14 when she was killed by a gunman who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. Seventeen people were killed in the shooting, and more than a dozen others were injured. Since Jaime’s death, Guttenberg has been a vocal proponent of gun control.

As Tuesday’s morning session ended, Guttenberg said he approached Kavanaugh for a handshake.

“Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad,” he wrote on Twitter. “He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”

Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018

Kavanaugh’s critics say his confirmation to the Supreme Court could lead to a shift against responsible gun control laws.

Photos and video of the incident show Kavanaugh looking at Guttenberg, who has his hand outstretched. Kavanaugh then turns his back on him.

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press Guttenberg speaks as Kavanaugh moves away from him after rebuffing Guttenberg's attempt at a handshake.

In a tweet, White House press secretary Raj Shah described the encounter thusly: “As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him. Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened.”

As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him. Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened. https://t.co/ylOhtA1s6G — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 4, 2018

But Guttenberg, in his own tweet response, said that was “incorrect.”