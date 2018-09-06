Read The Latest From Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

Read live updates from the third day of the hearing below. (You may need to refresh the page to see the latest updates.):

10:42 a.m. ET

“All of us are ready to face that rule on the bogus designation of ‘committee confidential,’” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said, after Republican senators claimed that there is in fact a rule.

“Just because there is a Senate rule doesn’t mean it can be misapplied or misconstrued or misused. I think even the threat raised by one of my colleagues here is unfortunate,” he said, referring to Cornyn.

Grassley cut off the debate over the documents, and questioning is now underway.

— Marina Fang

10:31 a.m. ET

The sparring has continued to escalate. “Bring the charges. Bring them,” Booker told Cornyn, who called for a vote to expel Booker from the hearing.

— Marina Fang

10:23 a.m. ET

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) objected to the lack of transparency on the process of deeming these documents confidential.

“There is no process for ‘committee confidential,’” she said, explaining that in the past, both parties have had to agree to this.

“Our side had nothing whatsoever to do with this,” she said.

— Marina Fang

10:15 a.m. ET

Also joining in was Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii). She said she stands with Booker, noting that she referred to a confidential document during her questioning Wednesday and plans to release it to the press.

“I would defy anyone,” she said.

— Marina Fang

10:13 a.m. ET

Democrats continued to pile on about the documents. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said he stands with Booker if the latter faces “retribution.”

“Count me in,” he said.

— Marina Fang

10:06 a.m. ET

Some context from HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery: Progressive groups have been clamoring for Democratic senators to release these records that have been deemed “committee confidential.”

The New York Times obtained some of them in a story published this morning.

― Marina Fang

10:03 a.m. ET

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) argued that these documents deemed confidential to the Judiciary Committee should be publicly released before senators proceed to confirm Kavanaugh.

“We are literally trying to get at the truth here,” Blumenthal said.

— Marina Fang

9:58 a.m. ET

During a heated exchange about the documents, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) threatened to release a confidential document from Kavanaugh about racial profiling. He said that he is willing to accept potential consequences if Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) deems that he has violated rules. Booker argued that releasing the document would not endanger national security.

— Marina Fang

9:56 a.m. ET

As a staff secretary in the George W. Bush White House, Kavanaugh questioned whether Roe v. Wade could be considered “settled law” in a 2003 email leaked to The New York Times and published today.

— Sara Boboltz

9:49 a.m. ET

More protesters on the Hill today.