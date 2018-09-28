Kavanaugh Friend Mark Judge Says He'll Cooperate With FBI If Investigation Opens

Judge previously declined to speak to the Senate Judiciary Committee and is currently holed up at a friend’s house in Bethany Beach, Delaware, “recovering from alcoholism,” according to his lawyer. As HuffPost reporter Laura Bassett points out, Republicans could have subpoenaed him for questioning but decided to instead take his word for it that he recalls nothing of the alleged incident.

A Senate vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court could occur as early as Saturday. But on Friday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) asked that the vote be delayed so the FBI could look into the claims against Kavanaugh. Fellow Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she supports Flake’s proposal.

Kavanaugh has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct by two other women. Deborah Ramirez said that at a college party, Kavanaugh exposed his penis and thrust it in her face. And Julie Swetnick said she was the “victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present” at a party in approximately 1982.