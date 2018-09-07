Read More Updates From Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation Hearing

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing continues Friday, with outside legal experts and witnesses expected to speak.

President Donald Trump announced Kavanaugh as his pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9.

10:25 a.m. ET

Up second on the panel of 10 witnesses — five for Republicans and five for Democrats — was Rochelle Garza, the immigration attorney who served as legal guardian to Jane Doe, the pregnant undocumented 17-year-old who wanted an abortion in Texas last fall. Kavanaugh was criticized for his opinion that Doe should consult with a third party before settling on the procedure. She had already complied with the abortion requirements laid out in Texas law.

“Her resolve was strong, and she was very certain about her decision to terminate her pregnancy,” Garza said.

Garza was with Doe when she eventually obtained the abortion. According to Garza, the teen did not understand why people she didn’t know were trying to influence her, saying, “I made my decision and that is between me and God.”

― Sara Boboltz

10:12 a.m. ET

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) returned to his argument from earlier in the week that Kavanaugh’s decisions benefit corporate interests roughly 90 percent of the time. The two American Bar Association panelists said they did not notice any “pattern” to the judge’s decisions.

― Sara Boboltz

9:49 a.m. ET

ABA evaluator John Tarpley says the organization’s review of Kavanaugh considered his “character and general reputation in the community.” About 500 people were interviewed; Kavanaugh received the ABA’s highest rating.

― Sara Boboltz