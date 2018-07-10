Here's What's Next In Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Confirmation Process

If confirmed, Kavanaugh would shift the ideological makeup even further to the right, putting many issues in play, including abortion and the court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Conservatives see that as a huge win, and Kavanaugh’s judicial record indicates he would likely side with anti-abortion activists on cases concerning reproductive rights.

As HuffPost’s Laura Bassett noted:

Kavanaugh’s most prominent opinion on abortion rights came in 2017, when he wrote in dissent not to allow an undocumented teenager to seek an abortion while in federal custody at the U.S. border in Texas. Kavanaugh argued that the judges in the majority had created a new right for undocumented immigrant minors in U.S. government custody ”to obtain immediate abortion on demand.” He emphasized instead the government’s “permissible interests” in “favoring fetal life” and “refraining from facilitating abortion” ― language that certainly appeals to opponents of abortion rights. Kavanaugh’s use of the term “abortion on demand” ― coded language that’s only ever employed by anti-abortion activists ― signifies a hostility to reproductive rights in general.

The issue of abortion could tip the scales for two key GOP senators: Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), who have both broken with their party in the past and have generally expressed pro-abortion rights views.

Earlier this month, Collins said she would not approve a nominee who “demonstrated a hostility to Roe v. Wade.”

On Monday, she said she plans to “conduct a careful, thorough vetting of the President’s nominee to the Supreme Court, as I have done with the five previous Supreme Court Justices whom I have considered.”