The Craziest Moments From Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Hearing (So Far)

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation proceedings kicked off Tuesday morning with a chaotic Senate hearing in which Democrats repeatedly and pointedly raised concerns that more than 100,000 pages of documents from Kavanaugh’s record were being withheld from review.
Things were charged enough that at one point Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) accused his Democratic colleagues on the Judiciary Committee of degrading the hearing to “mob rule.” Cornyn was rebuffed shortly after by Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who disagreed with the assessment and noted that if mob rule had indeed prevailed, ultimate blame would lie with the chairman.
Numerous protesters ― many unseen by TV cameras but still heard ― added to the heated atmosphere, frequently interrupting the proceedings. Among the protesters gathered outside the hearing room was this group of not-so-subtly dressed women, wearing costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale.”:
Here’s a taste of the proceedings inside the hearing room: