Brett Kavanaugh Defends ‘Too Emotional’ Tone In Wall Street Journal Op-Ed

Kavanaugh admitted that he became “too emotional” and said things he shouldn’t have. The judge also defended his behavior by pointing out that his high school and college years were being scrutinized while his family faced “vile and violent threats.”

“My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate. That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegation against me,” Kavanaugh wrote.

He added that his Sept. 27 testimony reflected his “overwhelming frustration” at the accusations from Christine Blasey Ford and others.

His behavior then also revealed his “deep distress at the unfairness of how this allegation has been handled,” Kavanaugh said.

“I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times,” he wrote. “I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said.”

In the unprecedented op-ed, Kavanaugh promised he would be “even-keeled” going forward, but he did not address any falsehoods he told while under oath.

During the hearing, the nominee claimed he “never attended a gathering like the one Dr. Ford describes in her allegation.” However, the calendars he presented during his testimony showed that Kavanaugh had scheduled gatherings strikingly similar to the one Ford described.

He also claimed he never drank beer “to the point of blacking out,” but his entry in his high school yearbook includes phrases that suggest he did drink heavily, including “100 kegs or bust” and “Keg City Club.”

Others who knew Kavanaugh in high school and college have also described him then as a heavy and frequent drinker. Dr. Liz Swisher, a college friend of Kavanaugh’s, described him as being a “sloppy drunk” who’d “end up slurring his words, stumbling.” Several other mistruths Kavanaugh told are listed here.

Two former classmates of Kavanaugh and Ramirez ― Kerry Berchem and Karen Yarasavage ― discussed efforts by Kavanaugh and his lawyers to get Yale classmates to tell the press that the allegations were false. https://t.co/lk2kyZi3vy pic.twitter.com/BCW9Khf0jL — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 4, 2018

In the op-ed on Thursday, Kavanaugh wanted to assure readers that his behavior at the hearing was not who he is.

“You can count on me to be the same kind of judge and person I have been for my entire 28-year legal career,” he wrote. “Hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good.”

Read the entire op-ed here.