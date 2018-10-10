Brett Kavanaugh Wears Beer Hat In 'Daily Show' Cartoon About First Day As Justice

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court last week despite widespread protests against him. Prior to his confirmation, Kavanaugh was accused by three women of sexual misconduct in his high school and college years.

The judge’s popularity was assessed in a Gallup survey, released last Wednesday. and a whopping 45 percent of Americans polled said they would not like to see him confirmed.

“No prior nominee has been as politically polarizing as Kavanaugh, and that pattern was well-established long before sexual assault allegations against him surfaced,” said Gallup’s Jeffrey M. Jones of the poll.

Responses to the “Daily Show” political cartoon varied: