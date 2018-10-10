Don’t expect to find any flattering biographical information about newly-minted Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on his namesake website domain.

Instead, visitors to BrettKavanaugh.com are invited to click on links to resources for survivors of sexual assault.

Kavanaugh, who was sworn in Monday despite accusations of sexual assault by several women, failed to secure his name’s URL and it was scooped up by Fix The Court, a judicial reform organization.

BrettKavanaughcom

Fix the Court Director Gabe Roth said the URL was one of “a handful” he bought back in 2015 that he “thought might be useful in any forthcoming Supreme Court confirmation battles.” He also purchased the BrettKavanaugh.org and .net domain names.

“I believe Dr. Ford. I believe Prof. Hill. I also believe that asking for forgiveness is a sign of maturity and strength, not weakness,” Roth said via a statement.

“Watching last night’s White House event and listening to the president again cast doubt on the veracity of Dr. Ford’s claims, while not hearing a word of contrition from the newest justice, was difficult for many Americans who have experienced sexual misconduct firsthand,” Roth added. “Fix the Court stands with you. We believe you and we support you.”