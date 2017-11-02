Exclusive: Lawyer Of Woman Who Says Brett Ratner Raped Her Slams Defamation Suit

My hands are shaking even as I try to write this. It’s not something I’ve ever told anyone in my entire life. Not even my closest friends at the time. Brett Ratner raped me. He is a famous director and producer in Hollywood.

If there is any chance of changing the hollywood culture, the american culture, it has to happen now while people are listening.

I tell this story in hopes that if he’s done it to others that they might have the confidence to come forward. And if he hasn’t, that maybe he can be accountable for the way he’s treated the nobodies of the world or at least the way he treated me. Even if he treats all the somebodies of the world with respect and decency, he is not a public monster like Harvey and I don’t think anyone has much bad to say about him professionally, that doesn’t mean he can do this in the dark shadows of the night when he thinks no one is looking. He was a predator and a rapist on at least on one night in Hollywood about 12 years ago.

It happened when I worked at Endeavor Talent Agency in hollywood. It was 2004 or 2005. I won’t go into the details here to spare the people who don’t want to hear them but I’m willing to share my story with anyone who needs to hear it.

Long story short, he preyed on me as a drunk girl who was alone at a club at the end of the night, he took me back to Robert Evans house, he forced himself upon me after I said no and no and no again, and then left me there. He just got up, didn’t say a word, got in his car and left and I laid there humiliated and broken on the floor. The rest of the night is fuzzy, I must have stumbled out of the house and called a cab and I went home and erased it from my mind.

I’m embarrassed, humiliated, ashamed, and wish I could go back to forgetting it ever happened. But if I do that, if we all do that, then it keeps happening. We have to come forward. I can’t be an advocate for women speaking out if I don’t speak out too.

Brett Ratner raped me. I’m saying his name, I’m saying it publicly. Now at least I can look at myself in the mirror and not feel like part of me is a coward or a hypocrite. I’m standing up and saying this happened to me and it was not ok.

Come what may, it is the right thing to do.