Brett Ratner's Whiskey in Jeopardy after Sexual Allegations

Brett Ratner is the latest Hollywood veteran accused of sexual harassment. Ratner also owns a whiskey called “Hilhaven Lodge,” which is produced in partnership with the world’s largest spirits company, Diageo, to create Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey.

Diageo said it’s “reviewing” its partnership with Ratner. The company said in a prepared statement:

“A couple of years ago, Diageo entered into licensing and marketing services agreements with Brett Ratner to develop and produce an American Whiskey blend for The Hilhaven Lodge trademark which Mr. Ratner owns. Diageo takes matters such as these very seriously and, given the nature of these allegations, we are reviewing this relationship.”

Ratner is suing one woman for defamation.

But he’s not the first spirits-owner celebrity caught up in a sexual scandal. Remember the grab women by the pussy comments from now President Trump? He said those in the presence of Billy Bush, who owned Beach Whiskey.

As for Hilhaven, I thought it was an overpriced blend, but many people liked it. I scored it an 80 for Whisky Advocate.