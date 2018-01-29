Viewers Rip Brett Young For National Anthem At NHL All-Star Game

Note to Pink: When you perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl next Sunday, be prepared for rough criticism.

Viewers checked Brett Young hard against the boards after his rendition at the NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. We didn’t think his performance was that bad. But people on Twitter sure did.

Brett Young do us all a favor and never sing the National Anthem again, thanks. — Scott (@SDress92) January 28, 2018

Puck yet to drop, Brett Young hit with delay-of-game call. Major. Drew blood. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) January 28, 2018

What happens first? The sun sets or the national anthem ends? Jeez #NHLAllStarGame — Joshua Powers (@Jmano33) January 28, 2018

Could @BrettYoungMusic butcher the national anthem any more than he is currently doing? #NHLAllStarGame — Michael Fortney (@MichaelFortney) January 28, 2018

Crowd gets hilariously impatient with the world's worst anthem singer, who took about 17 micro-naps during the song. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 28, 2018

Now you judge.

The complaints about pace appear to be especially harsh. Yahoo pointed out that the rendition clocked in at about 1 minute, 50 seconds (we got 1:40-ish), well short of Alicia Keys’ 2:36 performance at the 2013 Super Bowl.

As for quality, Roseanne Barr made sure the bar will remain forever low with her 1990 version at a baseball game.

Chin up, Brett Young.