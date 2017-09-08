Brian Austin Green Says His Son Can Wear Dresses If He Wants To

Brian Austin Green does not care for critics policing his son’s wardrobe.

The actor did an interview with Hollywood Pipeline, published to YouTube Thursday, where he answered the internet’s burning questions. One of those questions was about people who criticize his 4-year-old son, Noah, wearing dresses sometimes.

Last month, Megan Fox ― who rarely posts on social media ― shared an adorable Instagram post of Polaroids of their three sons, one of which showed Noah dressed in a Princess Elsa costume, and some people weren’t happy about it.

“My son, he’s 4, and I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses,” Green said. “To them I say, ‘I don’t care.’ He’s 4 and if we wants to wear it, then he wears it.”

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

“And it’s dresses or goggles or slippers, whatever,” he continued. “It’s his life. They’re not my clothes. Obviously I don’t wear the nice stuff. I’m wearing shorts and a T-shirt”

Green is all about his kids just being themselves.

“I feel like at 4 or 5 that’s a time when he should be having fun,” he said. “He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So, if he wants to wear a dress? Awesome. Good on him.”

A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) on Nov 16, 2016 at 7:57pm PST

Fox has also been vocal about the importance of self-expression.

“I grew up in a Pentecostal household, it’s Southern Christian ... the women in the church aren’t allowed to wear pants, you can only wear dresses, you can’t wear make-up or jewelry, so it’s a really sort of oppressive environment to grow up in,” she told Jimmy Kimmel last year. “But I sort of lean left of that now ... Noah wears dresses. So, there are no rules. You can be whatever you want to be in my house!”