'Fox & Friends' Co-Host Brian Kilmeade Defends Kavanaugh In Bizarre Rant

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade defended Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Wednesday morning against “unproven” allegations from high school and college, complaining that a person’s behavior in high school might affect job prospects in their 50s.

“I was at back-to-school night last night for my 10th and 12th grader, and little did I know, I was just trying to see if they had blown any shot at finding success in life in 10th and 12th grade,” he said.

He shouted: “Because that’s what I’m getting from this whole process! When in doubt, go back to high school and college, even if you’re in your 50s!”

After Brian Kilmeade diminishes Ford/Ramirez's allegations as "when in doubt, go back to high school and college" his co-hosts try to do damage control, but he yells over them about how unfair it is that we “go back to high school to stop you from moving forward.” pic.twitter.com/VUWrKt38wc — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 26, 2018

Kilmeade’s comments didn’t get much support from co-host Steve Doocy, who pointed out that the allegations against Kavanaugh were “serious” and shouldn’t just be dismissed.

Kilmeade fired back that the charges were “serious, but they’re unproven.”

“For people to say, let’s go back to high school to stop you from moving forward ― I’ve heard of your transcript mattering in ninth grade for college, but I didn’t know your ninth and 10th grade actions could really reflect on what happens in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Kilmeade conceded in a different part of the discussion that the accusations against Kavanaugh should be “taken seriously.” Still, many Twitter users took the Fox News personality to task.

watching Brian Kilmeade's reactions to the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh leaves you with the irrepressible question of what was Kilmeade up to in high school? — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 26, 2018

Wonder if it was in his sons character to put his hands over a girls mouth while on top of her drunk? What a moron. — RobinR. (@RobinMehler1) September 26, 2018

Wait, so since he got away with it in high school, he gets a free pass forever?



Had he been punished when he was 17 would he still be able to be a SCOTUS justice? It would have affected his career path, so no; he wouldn't.



So what difference does it make when it comes out? — Rough Draft 🌊 I Resist for Future Generations. (@RoughDraft360) September 26, 2018

I mean....it’s not like you need to be a person with a good understanding of right or wrong....kids in high school can’t possibly know that drugging folks to assault them is wrong??? — Kelli Ryan (@KellijryanKelli) September 26, 2018

Kilmeade is also the guy who thought Trayvon Martin deserved to be shot because he wore a hoodie.



So we're clear...



White 17 y/o gets to sexually assault so he can eventually sit on SCOTUS



Black 17 y/o deserves to be killed because of a hoodie and going to convenience store. — Y'all gonna make me lose my mind... (@Penny_J_Thomas) September 26, 2018

GOP logic: I don’t really care about your sexual harassment until it personally affects me. — Shomeo (@SassBaller) September 26, 2018