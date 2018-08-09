Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell Scoffs At Nick Carter Rape Accuser As 'Fame Seeker'

Brian Littrell is defending his fellow Backstreet Boy Nick Carter against rape accusations, labeling the alleged victim as a “fame seeker.”

Melissa Schuman,an original member of the pop group Dream, has accused Carter of raping her in 2002 while she and a friend were hanging out at his Santa Monica apartment.

The Los Angeles County district attorney is reviewing her accusation, but Littrell told TMZ on Wednesday that he and fellow bandmates are sticking by Carter.

He also suggested Schuman’s motives may be fame and fortune, not justice or closure.

“Unfortunately, there are fame seekers that are out there. In this situation, [Carter’s] been forthright and honest with us, and we have to stand beside our bandmate. That’s all we can do,” Littrell said.

Carter has faced other sexual assault accusations in the past. But Littrell wanted to focus on raising questions about Carter’s accuser.

“It is what it is, it’s the time in the world we live in, everybody wants to know something or get something on somebody,” he said, before turning the interview into a band plug.

“You know, Backstreet Boys are top 10 on radio right now and back in people’s brains,” he said.

The 1990s era boy band is promoting its latest single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” which peaked at No. 19 on the Pop Songs airplay chart, according to Billboard.com.

Littrell’s suggestion that a woman would make a false rape claim for reasons of fame typically has little basis in reality.

Stanford researchers determined that only about 2 percent of rape accusations turn out to be false. In addition, only 40 percent of rapes are ever reported to the police, in part because victims know they will be shamed for their sexual history, and be labeled as lunatic, psychotic, paranoid, and manipulative.

Schuman hasn’t responded directly to Littrell’s comments, but she did retweet messages from supporters.

No one who comes forward about sexual assault or harassment is a "fame seeker." Which one of us has become famous who wasn't already? Sending love to @MelissaSchuman as the LA County DA reviews her case and her assailant's bandmate goes on the attack. We are with you. #MeToo — Anna Graham Hunter (@annaghunter) August 9, 2018

This quote about rape allegations from Brian Littrell is just so gross and dismissive - "Unfortunately, there are fame seekers that are out there." — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) August 9, 2018

Anyone who knows @MelissaSchuman would understand that she is a beautiful, sincere, honest and above all truthful person. Too bad that the 'boys' all stick together when one of them is a known rapist of young girls. It's not Melissa's integrity that should be questioned. https://t.co/xmEY5M9UGA — Lou Godbold (@Godbold) August 9, 2018