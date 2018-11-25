CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday criticized Fox News for not dedicating enough time to the gloomy new climate change report the Trump administration released.

“The biggest story of the weekend — well, everywhere except the pro-Trump media ― it’s that big climate change report with dire new warnings released by the Trump administration on Friday,” Stelter said on his show “Reliable Sources.”

“It’s been a big story on cable news, except for Fox News,” he added.

Stelter estimated Fox devoted a whopping 30 seconds to the report on Friday, and pointed out that “the network actually spent more time talking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s shoes.” The shoes Ocasio-Cortez, the newly elected Democratic representative of New York’s 14th Congressional District, wore during her campaign are being featured in a Cornell University exhibit called “Women Empowered: Fashions From The Frontlines.”