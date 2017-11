"The entire process of making the dress began in mid-October 2014 and was finished moments before the ceremony in June 2015! All told, it took right around 1,000 hours to crochet, block, and assemble the lace, which used just over 7,000 yards of thread. The underdress was made of silver satin and was designed and assembled by Amy Jeskins , a London costumer and longtime friend of my husband," bride Tania Jennings wrote on her blog. She previously told HuffPost : “I spent most of the night before the wedding working on the dress, taking a little nap of an hour or two around 4 a.m. to recharge. I think everyone else was very anxious, as my bridesmaids kept asking me how I could be so calm. But for me crocheting is so relaxing that I just had to smile and keep going, knowing that the dress would tell me when it was ready.”