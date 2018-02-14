HUFFPOST FINDS
02/14/2018 04:27 pm ET

21 Bridesmaids Dresses You Won't Be Afraid To Wear After A Wedding

These dresses won't be collecting dust in your closet.

By Amanda Pena

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by an expensive bridesmaids dress that you could only wear once 🙋

We’ve all been there. While the cobalt blue, one-shoulder embellished dress was perfect for your college BFF’s wedding, that was probably the only occasion when you’d wear a dress like that.

Luckily, there are plenty of bridesmaids dresses out there that are suitable for both in and outside of the wedding. Shorten these dresses, throw a jacket over them for a more casual look, or wear them when you’re a wedding guest yourself. However you choose to re-wear these bridesmaid dresses, we guarantee they won’t be collecting dust in your closet.

Below, check out these 21 bridesmaids dresses you can wear after a wedding: 

  • 1 Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress
    Nordstrom
    By Dress The Population at Nordstrom.
  • 2 Kendall Maxi Dress
    Nordstrom
    By Show Me Your Mumu at Nordstrom.
  • 3 Emmie Convertible Chiffon Tea-Length Dress
    Nordstrom
    By Jenny Yoo at Nordstrom.
  • 4 Premium Halter Tulle Godet Midi Dress
    ASOS
    By ASOS Collection at ASOS.
  • 5 XAEL Gown
    Revolve
    By Lovers + Friends at Revolve.
  • 6 Harmonia Dress
    Anthropologie
    By BHLDN at Anthropologie.
  • 7 Ansel Dress
    Anthropologie
    By BHLDN at Anthropologie.
  • 8 ACME Dress
    Revolve
    By Privacy Please at Revolve.
  • 9 Ginger Convertible Maxi Dress
    Anthropologie
    By BHLDN at Anthropologie.
  • 10 Calypso Dress
    Anthropologie
    By BHLDN at Anthropologie.
  • 11 WRAPPER Dress
    Revolve
    By L*SPACE at Revolve.
  • 12 V-Neck Trumpet Gown
    Nordstrom
    By Lulu's at Nordstrom.
  • 13 Inesse Dress
    Anthropologie
    By BHLDN at Anthropologie.
  • 14 KRAUSE Dress
    Revolve
    By Privacy Please at Revolve.
  • 15 Azure Dress
    Anthropologie
    By BHLDN at Anthropologie.
  • 16 Lena Dress
    Anthropologie
    By BHLDN at Anthropologie.
  • 17 Sateen Slip Gown
    Shopbop
    By Monique Lhuillier at Shopbop.
  • 18 Short Halter Bridesmaid Dress
    Davids Bridal
    By White by Vera Wang at David's Bridal.
  • 19 Rosaline Dress
    Anthropologie
    By BHLDN at Anthropologie.
  • 20 Bardot Fold Wrap Front Midi Pencil Dress
    ASOS
    By ASOS Collection at ASOS.
  • 21 Lace Cami Midi Prom Dress
    ASOS
    By ASOS Collection at ASOS.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
