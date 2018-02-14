21 Bridesmaids Dresses You Won't Be Afraid To Wear After A Wedding

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by an expensive bridesmaids dress that you could only wear once 🙋

We’ve all been there. While the cobalt blue, one-shoulder embellished dress was perfect for your college BFF’s wedding, that was probably the only occasion when you’d wear a dress like that.

Luckily, there are plenty of bridesmaids dresses out there that are suitable for both in and outside of the wedding. Shorten these dresses, throw a jacket over them for a more casual look, or wear them when you’re a wedding guest yourself. However you choose to re-wear these bridesmaid dresses, we guarantee they won’t be collecting dust in your closet.

Below, check out these 21 bridesmaids dresses you can wear after a wedding:

1 Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress Nordstrom By Dress The Population at Nordstrom

2 Kendall Maxi Dress Nordstrom By Show Me Your Mumu at Nordstrom

3 Emmie Convertible Chiffon Tea-Length Dress Nordstrom By Jenny Yoo at Nordstrom

4 Premium Halter Tulle Godet Midi Dress ASOS By ASOS Collection at ASOS

5 XAEL Gown Revolve By Lovers + Friends at Revolve

6 Harmonia Dress Anthropologie By BHLDN at Anthropologie

7 Ansel Dress Anthropologie By BHLDN at Anthropologie

8 ACME Dress Revolve By Privacy Please at Revolve

9 Ginger Convertible Maxi Dress Anthropologie By BHLDN at Anthropologie

10 Calypso Dress Anthropologie By BHLDN at Anthropologie

11 WRAPPER Dress Revolve By L*SPACE at Revolve

12 V-Neck Trumpet Gown Nordstrom By Lulu's at Nordstrom

13 Inesse Dress Anthropologie By BHLDN at Anthropologie

14 KRAUSE Dress Revolve By Privacy Please at Revolve

15 Azure Dress Anthropologie By BHLDN at Anthropologie

16 Lena Dress Anthropologie By BHLDN at Anthropologie

17 Sateen Slip Gown Shopbop By Monique Lhuillier at Shopbop

18 Short Halter Bridesmaid Dress Davids Bridal By White by Vera Wang at David's Bridal

19 Rosaline Dress Anthropologie By BHLDN at Anthropologie

20 Bardot Fold Wrap Front Midi Pencil Dress ASOS By ASOS Collection at ASOS

21 Lace Cami Midi Prom Dress ASOS By ASOS Collection at ASOS