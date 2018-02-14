21 Bridesmaids Dresses You Won't Be Afraid To Wear After A Wedding

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by an expensive bridesmaids dress that you could only wear once 🙋
We’ve all been there. While the cobalt blue, one-shoulder embellished dress was perfect for your college BFF’s wedding, that was probably the only occasion when you’d wear a dress like that.
Luckily, there are plenty of bridesmaids dresses out there that are suitable for both in and outside of the wedding. Shorten these dresses, throw a jacket over them for a more casual look, or wear them when you’re a wedding guest yourself. However you choose to re-wear these bridesmaid dresses, we guarantee they won’t be collecting dust in your closet.
Below, check out these 21 bridesmaids dresses you can wear after a wedding:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.