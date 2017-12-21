Bridget Morris Shares Her Weight Loss Journey of Losing 80 Pounds In 90 Days and How Others Can Transform Their Bodies, Too!

Today we interview Bridget Morris who lost 80 pounds in 90 days on her own program. Since then she has coached thousands of people to become healthier versions of themselves through one of the best weight loss programs available today. She shares health industry knowledge and journey to entrepreneurial success.

Bridget Morris, Senior Health Coach and the creator of The Health Dare Program.

Hi Bridget! Thanks for sharing your weight loss journey and health program with us today. What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

I had a passion for starting The Health Dare Program when I saw that most weight loss and health programs had one thing lacking: a Health Coach. I realized that people needed more than a pill, a gimmick, or a program…they needed support. My favorite nutrient is vitamin L, which I call Love.

Programs without a health coach can become challenging when there is no one to hold you accountable. There is a health revolution going on right now. How do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

My vision for this company was the fact that if people can have accountability and support paired with great nutrition, hydration, and exercise, they can be successful. I have seen my vision become a reality over and over again, with one client success at a time.

Your own story and passion to help others who are where you’ve been is very inspiring. Name 3 people in the business world who inspire you the most?

Lori Greiner, Sara Blakely and Steve Jobs.

Everyone has values and principles that they govern their life by. What is the one mantra that you live your life by?

My vision is a program where clients are loved, valued, listened to and inevitably changed on a physical, emotional, and even spiritual level.

It really does involve mind, body and spirit to transform on a deep level. I love that you incorporate all 3 into your health program. Please share with us what your business is all about?

OUR NATION IS IN A CRISIS. The average American consumes over 150 lbs of sugar per year! There is no regulation on food marketing to children, and diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure are at an all-time high! The Health Dare is a 90 day cellular health program that helps you regenerate your cells, your mindset and your life! We are teaching people how to be healthy, one client at a time.

We want to share this information and start a Nutrition Revolution! The Nutrition Revolution is a series of radio podcasts by me, the Senior Health Coach. I give 2 minute tidbits with information on nutrition, weight loss, and overall good health. Feel free to share these podcasts, as it is our mission to share information about health and wellness with the world! Remember...YOUR HEALTH COACH IS THE ONLY PREVENTATIVE THING THAT STANDS BETWEEN THE HEALTHY YOU AND THE OPERATING ROOM!

Come help us spread the message of health and wellness! We want YOU to join our NUTRITION REVOLUTION!

You have such a powerful message and program that is changing thousands of lives with hopes of changing millions. How can you be reached if someone is interested in your program and services?

Book A Free Consultation And Health Screening by calling (800) 233-0490. Our website is www.thehealthdare.com.