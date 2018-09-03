Brie Larson Works Out With Alison Brie And It's (Captain) Marvelous

Looks like Brie Larson is bringing out the big guns to play Captain Marvel in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Or so we’re guessing based on a photo the Oscar-winning actress posted on social media Monday that showed her (on the right) working out with “G.L.O.W.” star and sort-of-name-sharer Alison Brie.

Larson even honored the moment by coining a new name for herself and her workout buddy.

ALISON BRIE LARSON is coming for ya ☠️☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/KXIdhLkC8W — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 3, 2018

The photo inspired all sorts of excited reactions from fans of both Bries.

I was expecting Avengers 4 to be the best crossover event but this crossobrier is all I wanted — Bebetthanos 💭 (@angelbebetto) September 3, 2018

One fan wanted to make things perfectly clear to people unfamiliar with these two actresses.

Alison Brie on the left, and Brie Larson on the right.



To make it even, the guy in the middle changed his name to Alison Larson. — Charles Lee (@Goofyfan_Chuck) September 3, 2018

Some had questions. Lots of questions.

Is this for the community movie?! =O — Carlos Siu (@chitosiu) September 3, 2018

If Brie married Alison, would she take Alison's last name? 😝 — Zachary (@Zachary_TF) September 3, 2018

The photo drove one guy to offer Marvel a casting suggestion for a future film.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Someone needs to put @AlisonBrie in the MCU! She's make a GREAT Spider-Woman / Jessica Drew! @brielarson @MarvelStudios — AkuKnives (@AkuKnives) September 3, 2018

Another summed up the overall feeling with a slightly cheesy pun.