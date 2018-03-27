Brie Larson Goes Full Superhero For Intense 'Captain Marvel' Workouts

Iron Man is shook and Captain America is in hiding, because Brie Larson is reporting for superhero duty.

Over the past nine months, the Oscar-winner has transformed herself into Carol Danvers for the highly anticipated “Captain Marvel” movie, the first solo superhero property in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature a female lead.

As production on the film began Monday in Los Angeles, Larson has been sharing some behind-the-scenes peeks at what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the Avengers.

Diet and training for Marvel movies are notoriously strict, but the actress certainly looks up to the task, showing off some serious pull-ups and push-ups with a metal chain around her waist.

“9 months of training really does some stuff to your body,” she captioned one video, adding in another that “Getting stronger is a process I’m committed to showing up for everyday.”

Larson also got some tips from pilots to help “get closer to the core” of her character. She shared a photo of herself and a brigadier general perched on a cockpit wearing full flight suits.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, “Captain Marvel” will follow fighter pilot Danvers “as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races,” according to the official synopsis.

Set in the 1990s, the film will also feature the return of Nick Fury sans eyepatch, played by Samuel L. Jackson, as well as actors Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace.