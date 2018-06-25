Brigitte Nielsen Welcomes First Daughter At Age 54

Brigitte Nielsen delivered her first daughter Friday ― more than 23 years after giving birth to her fourth son.

The 54-year-old “Red Sonja” actress and husband Mattia Dessi welcomed 5-pound, 9-ounce Frida in Los Angeles, People reported.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” the parents told the outlet. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

It must have been a busy occasion. Entertainment Tonight noted that Nielsen posted a picture of the couple having lunch at a Greek restaurant on the same day she gave birth.

Nielsen ― known for the 1980s films “Red Sonja,” “Beverly Hills Cop II” and turns with ex-husband Sylvester Stallone in the fourth “Rocky” installment and “Cobra” ― has four adult sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34, according to outlets.

Nielsen announced on social media last month she was pregnant, caressing her expanding belly in an Instagram photo she captioned, “family getting larger.”

