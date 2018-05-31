Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant With Fifth Child At Age 54

Brigitte Nielsen has an important project in the works.
The 54-year-old “Rocky IV” actress announced this week that she’s pregnant, showing off her ”#babybump” in two Instagram photos.
“Family getting larger,” she wrote in her first post on Monday.
“Happy time ❤️ positive vibes” she captioned another on Wednesday.
Nielsen ― known for the 1980s films “Red Sonja,” “Beverly Hills Cop II” and turns with Sylvester Stallone in the fourth “Rocky” installment and “Cobra” ― has four adult children: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34, according to outlets.
She wed Mattia Dessi in 2006 after four previous marriages, the most publicized of which was to Stallone from 1985 to ’87.
